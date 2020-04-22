TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,122 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.5% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $582,775,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $163.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.94 and a 200 day moving average of $183.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

