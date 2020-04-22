TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.66.

AT&T stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

