TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 221,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after buying an additional 32,287 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $202.26 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.26 and a 200-day moving average of $220.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

