Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) and Propanc Biopharma (NASDAQ:PPCB) Head to Head Comparison

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) and Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tricida and Propanc Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida N/A -65.31% -50.82% Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -3,549.64%

Tricida has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 4.23, suggesting that its stock price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Tricida shares are held by institutional investors. 66.7% of Tricida shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Propanc Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tricida and Propanc Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida N/A N/A -$176.81 million ($3.72) -7.26 Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -$5.76 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tricida and Propanc Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida 0 0 3 0 3.00 Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tricida presently has a consensus target price of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 82.65%. Given Tricida’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tricida is more favorable than Propanc Biopharma.

Summary

Tricida beats Propanc Biopharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis. Tricida, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc., a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. The company's lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. has a research collaboration with University of Jaén to commence the POP1 joint drug discovery program. The company was formerly known as Propanc Health Group Corporation and changed its name to Propanc Biopharma, Inc. in April 2017. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Camberwell, Australia.

