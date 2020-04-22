TRI Pointe Group (TPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TRI Pointe Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

Shares of TPH opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. TRI Pointe Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.