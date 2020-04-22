Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travis Perkins in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

TVPKF stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

