TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMDX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.37 million and a PE ratio of -2.52. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $68,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TransMedics Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in TransMedics Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 195,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TransMedics Group by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

