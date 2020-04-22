Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on BP (NYSE:BP)

BP plc (NYSE:BP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 60,021 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 808% compared to the average daily volume of 6,612 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in BP by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in BP by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of BP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BP. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

