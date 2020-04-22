Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 16,409 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average volume of 7,134 call options.

Shares of WLL stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 69,448,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,415,740. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.87.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 425.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 455,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 368,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,721,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 41,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 569,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 40,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

