Tractor Supply (TSCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.90-5.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.90-5.10 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSCO stock opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.08. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $114.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

