TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It is focused on providing fully-underwritten capital solutions to middle market companies. The Company specializes in standalone first-lien loans, standalone second-lien loans, mezzanine loans, unitranche loans. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLX. ValuEngine cut TPG Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised TPG Specialty Lending from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 61.47%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

In other news, VP Steven Pluss acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Ross acquired 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,126 shares of company stock worth $338,176. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.