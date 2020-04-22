Tourist Token Hits One Day Volume of $11,393.00 (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $9,626.78 and approximately $11,393.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tourist Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.26 or 0.02673087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00221105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00059643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Tourist Token

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,033,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

