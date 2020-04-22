Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.00

Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.00 and traded as low as $24.55. Toshiba shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 265 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96.

About Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

