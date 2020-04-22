Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Toro stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. Toro has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,847,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,106,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toro by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,815 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toro by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 84,404 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

