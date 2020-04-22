Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The Company holds interests in two oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development and the Coulter Field. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is headquartered in Houston Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Torchlight Energy Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Torchlight Energy Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of TRCH opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $31.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.01. Torchlight Energy Resources has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 6,171.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 735,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

