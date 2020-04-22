TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research report issued on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLD. Stephens raised their target price on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on TopBuild from $129.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $75.31 on Monday. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $125.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.16.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $46,597,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,391,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after buying an additional 84,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TopBuild by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,327,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

