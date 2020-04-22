Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 549,600 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Shares of TMP opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial has a one year low of $58.45 and a one year high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.21 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.