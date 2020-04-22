Tiaa Fsb Sells 506 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after buying an additional 1,447,749 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after purchasing an additional 920,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 839,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.05. 2,375,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,160,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.