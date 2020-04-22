Tiaa Fsb Sells 45,245 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,245 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.91. 2,315,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,783,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.25. The firm has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

