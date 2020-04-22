Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,814 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.40. 795,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,043,555. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.26 and its 200-day moving average is $220.60. The stock has a market cap of $221.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

