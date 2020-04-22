Tiaa Fsb Purchases 18,671 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Facebook were worth $34,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Facebook by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,520 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

NASDAQ FB traded up $9.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.73. 8,808,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,659,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

