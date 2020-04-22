Tiaa Fsb Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $91,009,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,856,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $60,285,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $59,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.22.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

