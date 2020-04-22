Tiaa Fsb Has $39.37 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $39,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.45. 1,079,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,626,493. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,271 shares of company stock worth $13,986,238. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.24.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

