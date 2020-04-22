Tiaa Fsb Has $32.63 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.50. 1,692,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,483,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.13. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

