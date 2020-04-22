Tiaa Fsb Has $29.15 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,299 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,497,420. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

