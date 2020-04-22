Tiaa Fsb Grows Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $106.43. 6,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.48. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $108.21.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

