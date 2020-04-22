Tiaa Fsb Grows Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Entergy were worth $14,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.99. 108,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average of $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.54.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

