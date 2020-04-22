Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,211 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,993,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.34. 7,573,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,945,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

