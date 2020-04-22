Tiaa Fsb Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.00. 1,160,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,835,248. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra decreased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

