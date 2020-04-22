Tiaa Fsb Buys 43,583 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,426 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,583 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.42. 3,321,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,189,204. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

