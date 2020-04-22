Tiaa Fsb Buys 1,369 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP stock traded up $4.12 on Wednesday, reaching $137.73. The company had a trading volume of 28,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,789. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.92 and its 200 day moving average is $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

