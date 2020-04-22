Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $46.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,259.15. 383,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,193.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,315.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,476.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

