Tiaa Fsb Boosts Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 64.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,344,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Prologis by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

PLD traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $87.93. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.53. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

