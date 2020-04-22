Tiaa Fsb Acquires 232 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 14.6% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 167,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $1,347,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Intel by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 134,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 36,729 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.44. 4,966,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,811,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

