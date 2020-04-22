Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$98.20 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$75.91 and a twelve month high of C$109.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.62.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion.

In other news, Director David Kenneth Roy Thomson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$82.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,109,500.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

