Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 1,394,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of TPRE opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Third Point Reinsurance has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $11.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Sid Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Also, CEO Daniel V. Malloy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 59,026 shares of company stock valued at $487,422. Company insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,772,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 860,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,400,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,257,000 after acquiring an additional 99,169 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD purchased a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth about $22,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth about $16,540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 70,373 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

