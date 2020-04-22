The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 190.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,703 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. 553,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,412,156. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

