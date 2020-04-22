Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,062,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,290,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,956,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,534. The firm has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,966,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,298,154.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

