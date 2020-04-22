Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tenaris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NYSE:TS opened at $11.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.18. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%. Research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,751,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $6,568,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tenaris by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,751,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after acquiring an additional 150,242 shares in the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP bought a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $3,396,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 109,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

