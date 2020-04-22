Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Tellurian from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Tellurian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.68.

Get Tellurian alerts:

NASDAQ TELL opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 527.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $9,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,533,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,965,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,347,143 shares of company stock valued at $34,624,239 over the last 90 days. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.