Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Short Interest Down 5.8% in March

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 2,070,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,207,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $211,760,000 after buying an additional 84,035 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 44,050 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 361,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 32,671 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.37. 13,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,425. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.02%.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

