Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.90-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.30-10.00 EPS.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $362.00.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $304.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.23. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.