Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.30-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.19. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.90-2.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $362.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $304.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.23.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

