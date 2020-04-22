TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TELA. ValuEngine upgraded TELA Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. TELA Bio has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $18.88.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELA. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

