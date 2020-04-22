Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives $7.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 42,029 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGLS opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.