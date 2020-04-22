Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 321,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,320. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECK. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.