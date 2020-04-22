TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Get TechTarget alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James upped their price target on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Securities started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $21.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. TechTarget has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $30.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at $760,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $290,722.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,481.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $1,162,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 72,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.