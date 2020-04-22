TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Update

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 5,386,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.69. 112,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,520. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 463,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after buying an additional 284,192 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

