TC Pipelines (TCP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

TC Pipelines (NYSE: TCP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/18/2020 – TC Pipelines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Well positioned to take advantage of the nation's natural gas supply growth, TC PipeLines boasts of a stable, recurring and low-risk earnings and cash flow model, with interests in key gas transportation assets. In particular, TC Pipelines’ enviable position as a supplier of gas from some of the most important shale basins in the United States provides it with ample growth opportunities. It continues to benefit from its stake in the Northern Border Pipeline. However, TC PipeLines’ high natural gas exposure raises its sensitivity to gas price fluctuations. Unfavorable regulatory changes by the FERC would impact the partnership’s results.This will also contribute toward increasing TC PipeLines’ borrowing costs and depressing the market value of its limited partner units. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

4/15/2020 – TC Pipelines was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

4/14/2020 – TC Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – TC Pipelines was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – TC Pipelines was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

3/16/2020 – TC Pipelines was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

TC Pipelines stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,681. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.97. TC Pipelines, LP has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 69.23% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCP. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

