Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Tauriga Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:TAUG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Tauriga Sciences shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 2,411,146 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Tauriga Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,201.61% and a negative return on equity of 948.37%.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces, licenses, and sells lip balm products under the HerMan brand name. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

